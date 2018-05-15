Clifton PD: Dirt Biker In Highway Police Chase Surrenders

More than a half-dozen dirt-bike racers weaved in and out of highway traffic with Clifton police in pursuit Thursday night before one of them surrendered after nearly slamming into a mini-van.

Clifton detectives were trying to determine the identities of the other racers after charging 29-year-old Leon Cleveland of Paterson with eluding.

Officers Kevin Berdnik and Patrolman Justin Vallier tried stopping the riders, who were speeding recklessly up northbound Route 21 just before 8:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

"They were riding in such a manner that created a dangerous situation for motorists in the area," Bracken said.

The pursuit continued onto northbound Route 20, with the riders "weaving in and out of traffic and almost colliding with numerous vehicles," the lieutenant said.

Cleveland finally pulled over and surrendered on Market Street near East 33rd Street after his bike nearly struck a mini-van, Bracken said.

He was released pending a court hearing.

