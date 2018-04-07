Clifton Police Chase Down Garfield Teen Trio Who Beat, Robbed Deliveryman

CLIFTON, N.J. -- A Chinese food deliveryman was beaten by three Garfield 15-year-olds who were all chased and caught by Clifton police, authorities said.

One of the teens lured the victim to the side of a Durant Avenue building, where the others were waiting, around 12:45 p.m. Monday, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The trio threw him to the ground, punched and kicked him, then took the food, Bracken said.

Narcotics Detectives John Kavakich and Samuel Arnowitz, who happened to be in the area, heard the dispatch call and began chasing the trio over the Ackeman Avenue Bridge -- eventually nabbing all three with help from uniformed units, he said.

The trio was taken to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark on delinquency complaints charging them with robbery, the lieutenant said.

The victim was treated for a shoulder, he said.

