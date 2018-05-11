Clifton Police: Officers Find Burglar Hiding In Capalbo's Storage Freezer

Two Clifton police officers put a burglar on ice after finding him hiding inside a storage freezer at Capalbo's over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers Nick Hriczov and Patrolman Joseph Pichnarcik responded to a burglar alarm at the Allwood Road gift basket shop around 1 a.m. Saturday and front the front door jimmied open, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

"A perimeter was subsequently established and officers made entry into the business," Bracken said. "Upon entering, officers noticed that the cash register had been pried open along with other indications that someone had recently been inside."

Pichnarcik and Hriczov opened a storage freezer during the search and found 29-year-old Onajii R. Campbell, 29, of Newark inside.

Campbell, who had an outstanding warrant out of Belleville, was charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.

A judge ordered after a detention hearing that Campbell remain held in the Passaic County Jail pending further court action.

