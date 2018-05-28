Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Bergen Cold Case Unit: Deportee Charged In 1999 Englewood Rape, Murder
DV Pilot police & fire

Co-Workers Brawl At Ridgewood Field: One Stabbed With Knife Tied To Stick

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ridgewood police tend to the injured worker (inset) while the accused stabber remains seated.
Ridgewood police tend to the injured worker (inset) while the accused stabber remains seated. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A fight between two laborers in Ridgewood Thursday morning sent one to the hospital with a minor stab wound in his leg and produced charges against the other, authorities said.

The victim flagged down Officer Sean Amoruso around 10:30 a.m. near Maple Field, where artificial turf was being installed, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Both men "were working together on Maple Field" and "had an altercation which led to an assault, where a hammer and a stick with a fixed knife on the end were used," said Luthcke, who was one of the responders.

Manny Roman, 42, West Islip, NY was arrested, charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession, and released pending a court hearing, the chief said.

The 44-year-old victim, from Chicago, was taken to The Valley Hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, she said.

A patrol unit from Glen Rock also responded, as did a Bergen County Rapid Response Team.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.