Cold Case: Staten Island Convict Charged With 38-Year-Old Teaneck Murder

Jerry DeMarco
Joseph Labosco
Joseph Labosco Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities charged a Staten Island man with a 38-year-old murder out of Teaneck.

Joseph Labosco, 71, was one of two men who shot and killed Wayne Eckhart of Manhattan and left his body in a remote area off Teaneck Road, where it was found on Oct. 1, 1980, Bergen County Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

The other -- George King of New York -- died in June 2007 at 76 years old, he said.

Calo's Cold Case Homicide Unit -- working with the partnering New Jersey State Police -- cracked the case after interviewing various witnesses and forensic testing by State Police, the prosecutor said.

Labosco has been in the federal Manhattan Detention Center serving a sentence for an unrelated crime, he said.

A first appearance hadn't yet been scheduled.

