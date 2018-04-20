Contractor Conscious After Falling Nearly Two Stories Off Glen Rock Roof

GLEN ROCK, N.J. – A roofing contractor whom one responder called “one lucky guy” survived a nearly two-story fall Monday morning in Glen Rock.

Police Sgt. Scott McGovern, who is also a certified paramedic, was among the responders to the home in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue just after 10 a.m.

The 54-year-old victim from Edison “had slipped and fallen from the roof,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

He “regained consciousness and was able to communicate with officers and emergency personnel on scene,” Ackermann said.

Paramedics from The Valley Hospital and EMTs from the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps treated him at the scene before the victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with a head injury, the chief said.

