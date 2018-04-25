Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Critical: Fair Lawn Pedestrian, 48, Struck By Wayne Driver In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The pedestrian was in the middle of the block when he was struck.
The pedestrian was in the middle of the block when he was struck. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 48-year-old pedestrian from Fair Lawn was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car driven by a Wayne man Friday night in Paterson.

The victim in the middle of the block outside an East Railroad Avenue store when he was struck by a 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 just after 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

The driver, 29, remained at the scene, according to a joint announcement by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald.

Valdes asked that anyone who may have seen something or has information about the crash contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org .

Or call the Paterson Police Department Traffic Division: (973) 321-1112 .

All contacts will be kept confidential, she said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.