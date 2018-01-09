Disbarred Hackensack Lawyer Busted For Selling Drugs -- Again

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A disbarred lawyer from Hackensack with a history of drug arrests was busted again by city police.

Narcotics detectives arrested Barry Hoffberg, 51, on charges of maintaining/operating a drug facility out of his Prospect Avenue apartment, possessing and distributing cocaine and marijuana and having various tools of distribution -- among them, scales, grinders and sifters -- following a warranted raid Thursday, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Hoffberg remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Last February, detectives said they arrested Hoffberg and his neighbor at the same Hackensack apartment complex after finding them with an assortment of drugs for sale.

Marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, psilocybin mushrooms, Ecstasy, Suboxone and drug packaging materials were all found, along with $5,751 in apparent drug proceeds, Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said at the time.

