Dogged Work: Englewood Detectives Bust Trio In May 2016 Home Invasion

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. – Persistent work by Englewood police detectives cracked a 20-month-old home invasion with the arrests of two city men and a Teaneck woman.

The investigation into the May 2016 townhouse complex robbery “involved hundreds of hours of surveillance, as well as the execution of dozens of search warrants, communication data warrants and grand jury subpoenas,” Detective Capt. Tim Torell said.

Over the past week, Torell said, charges were brought against Jordan McConneaughey, 19, of Englewood; Taylor Hankins, 20, of Teaneck – who police said was the getaway driver -- and an 18-year-old city man who couldn’t be publicly identified because he was 17 at the time of the crime.

With help from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigation Squad, as well as the Tenafly and Edison police, Torell's unit last Thursday arrested McConneaughey on charges of armed robbery, armed burglary, aggravated assault with a handgun and weapons offenses.

A judge ordered him held in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action following a detention hearing.

Two days later, Hankins surrendered to detectives to face hindering charges for her alleged role. She was released pending a hearing.

On Tuesday, detectives brought a complaint against the third defendant, who was being held at Riker’s Island in the Bronx in connection with an unrelated shooting last year in New York City involving other Englewood residents.

The complaint accuses him of armed robbery, armed burglary, aggravated assault with a handgun and weapons counts in the 9:45 p.m. invasion at the Sutton Place town homes complex off Broad Avenue, Torell said.

Englewood police are asking the county prosecutor’s office to try him as an adult because of the severity of the offenses, the captain said.

“One of the major breaks in this case came when our detectives linked several individuals who did work at the victims’ home prior to May of 2016 to some of the defendants in this case,” Torell said. “This investigation is still very active and additional arrests are likely.”

