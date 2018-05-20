Driver Hospitalized After Mustang Ragtop, Pickup Truck Crash In Glen Rock

A driver was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after her Mustang convertible collided with a commercial pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in Glen Rock.

Both vehicles were towed after the crash at the intersection of Hamilton and South Maple avenues, pushing the sports car onto the sidewalk.

First-responding police officers rendered first aid.

An EMS unit took over from there.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

