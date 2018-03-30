Driver Hospitalized After Sedan Slams Into Ridgewood Utility Pole

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A young driver was hospitalized Monday afternoon after her new sedan slammed into a utility pole in Ridgewood.

An ambulance took the woman to Hackensack University Medical Center after the crash in the 400 block of Linwood Avenue. Her injuries didn't appear life-threatening.

The 4-door 2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited had to be towed.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and a PSE&G crew that assessed damage to the pole.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

