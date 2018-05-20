Driver Hospitalized In Crash Outside New Bridge Medical Center In Paramus

Paramus firefighters cut a Lyft driver from a sedan after a crash with another vehicle Wednesday morning outside New Bridge Medical Center.

He was taken to the Valley Hospital in initially unknown condition.

Police, Fire Companies 1 and 2, the Rescue Squad and EMS were among the responders to the East Ridgewood Avenue crash, which jammed area traffic.

Both vehicles were removed by flatbed tow truck.

