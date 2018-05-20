Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Driver Hospitalized In Crash Outside New Bridge Medical Center In Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters extricated the victim. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The crash occurred just outside New Bridge Medical Center. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The area's Wednesday morning rush was jammed. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Paramus firefighters cut a Lyft driver from a sedan after a crash with another vehicle Wednesday morning outside New Bridge Medical Center.

He was taken to the Valley Hospital in initially unknown condition.

Police, Fire Companies 1 and 2, the Rescue Squad and EMS were among the responders to the East Ridgewood Avenue crash, which jammed area traffic.

Both vehicles were removed by flatbed tow truck.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

