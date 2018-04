HAWTHORNE, N.J. -- An elderly driver was hospitalized Friday afternoon after her sedan slammed into an SUV outside a Hawthorne shopping center.

The woman was conscious and alert when she was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood following the Goffle Road crash.

Both vehicles were removed by flatbed tow truck.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

