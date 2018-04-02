Driver OK After Ho-Ho-Kus Rollover

HO-HO-KUS, N.J. -- A young female driver was hospitalized as a precaution Thursday morning after her car rolled onto its side in Ho-Ho-Kus.

Firefighters and police righted the Mitsubishi hatchback after the crash at Sheridan Avenue and Warren Place.

ALSO SEE : Wallington firefighters freed an occupant after a crash between two vehicles Thursday morning left one on its side.

http://lyndhurst.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/minor-injuries-for-two-in-wallington-rollover/735314/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.