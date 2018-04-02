Driver OK After Ho-Ho-Kus Rollover

HO-HO-KUS, N.J. -- A young female driver was hospitalized as a precaution Thursday morning after her car rolled onto its side in Ho-Ho-Kus.
Firefighters and police righted the Mitsubishi hatchback after the crash at Sheridan Avenue and Warren Place.
ALSO SEE : Wallington firefighters freed an occupant after a crash between two vehicles Thursday morning left one on its side.
http://lyndhurst.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/minor-injuries-for-two-in-wallington-rollover/735314/
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.