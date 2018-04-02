Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Driver OK After Ho-Ho-Kus Rollover

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

HO-HO-KUS, N.J. -- A young female driver was hospitalized as a precaution Thursday morning after her car rolled onto its side in Ho-Ho-Kus.

Firefighters and police righted the Mitsubishi hatchback after the crash at Sheridan Avenue and Warren Place.

