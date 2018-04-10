Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
DV Pilot police & fire

Dumont Store Clerk Collected Child Porn, Authorities Charge

Christian Winner
Christian Winner Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

DUMONT, N.J. – A Dumont store clerk collected child porn, said authorities who arrested him Friday.

Christian Winner, 49, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on possession of child pornography charges following a raid on his Larch Avenue home.

Winner “used the Internet to view and possess digital files depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The prosecutor thanked Dumont police, as well as their colleagues from Lyndhurst, who participated in the case as part of the Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

