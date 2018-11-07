Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
East Side To West Side: Report Of Car Off NYC Pier Unfounded

Jerry DeMarco
The search switched to just off the West Side Highway. Photo Credit: citizen.com
The search began at 6 East River Piers near Wall Street. Photo Credit: COURTESY: citizen.com

Authorities dashed from the east side of Manhattan to the west after a boat captain told police he saw a car go off a heliport pier into the water. They found nothing.

An initial report that the car went into the East River off a heliport parking lot near Wall Street was changed to one at 12th Avenue and 30th Street, off the West Side Highway  -- after responders first went to an east side heliport.

THE NYPD Harbor Unit was joined by the FDNY Marine and NYPD Aviation squads after the boat captain reported spotting the trunk of a vehicle, according to citizen.com .

Police and firefighters also searched the water near Governor's Island, the site said.

A little over a half-hour after the 10:24 a.m. report, the NYPD said it had been unable to find anything at either location.

