Edgewater PD: Massage Parlor Masseuse Solicited Sex

Jerry DeMarco
Borough fire authorities found several violations and closed Queen Spa indefinitely, the police chief said.
Borough fire authorities found several violations and closed Queen Spa indefinitely, the police chief said.

An employee at an Edgewater massage parlor rubbed an undercover detective the wrong way and was arrested on charges of soliciting sex, authorities said.

What’s more, borough fire authorities found several violations, closing Queen Spa on Route 5 near River Road indefinitely, Police Chief Donald Martin said.

Qing Shang, 35, of Queens was charged with a single count of engaging in prostitution after propositioning an undercover officer from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Martin said.

She was released on a summons pending a hearing in Edgewater Municipal Court, the chief said.

Martin thanked members of the prosecutor’s Special Investigations Squad and his department for their roles in the case.

