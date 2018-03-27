Contact Us
Elevated CO Levels Force Evacuation Of Lyndhurst Apartment Complex

Jerry DeMarco
Residents gathered outside The Station at Lyndhurst Apartments.
Residents gathered outside The Station at Lyndhurst Apartments. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Chandini Mohan

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- Six residents of a Lyndhurst apartment complex refused medical attention after being affected by elevated carbon monoxide levels overnight, authorities said.

Firefighters began evacuating The Station at Lyndhurst Apartments on Chubb Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, residents said.

They were able to return to their homes around 2:30 a.m., after the complex was examined and ventilated, Deputy Fire Commissioner Paul Haggerty said.

Local authorities and building management were planning to resume their search for the cause while a group of firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to conduct routine air samples, Haggerty told Daily Voice.

A Bergen County HazMat Unit joined Lyndhurst police, firefighters, EMS and emergency management professionals at the scene, as did a representative from the Bergen County EMS Task Force.

Rutherford firefighters provided an engine and North Arlington a ladder.

