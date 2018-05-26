Elmwood Park Man Accused Of Pulling Gun During Parking Space Argument

Two men were arguing over a parking space at an Elmwood Park garden apartment complex when one said the other pulled a gun from his backpack and pointed it at him, authorities said.

The alleged victim and his girlfriend said they were with their infant child when the argument erupted in a Donor Avenue courtyard at the Elmwood Village Apartments late Friday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The accused gunman -- identified as Lonnie T. Day, 26 -- returned while police were interviewing the couple and was taken into custody, Foligno said.

No gun was found, he added.

A Bergen County K-9 unit searched the area with no results. Nor did police find any weapons after Day agreed to let them search his car and a friend he'd come to visit let them search his apartment, the chief said.

Day remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapon counts.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.