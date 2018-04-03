Elmwood Park Man Barricaded In GF's Apartment Surrenders To SWAT Team

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- (UPDATE) An Elmwood Park man who stabbed himself and slashed his wrists after barricading himself in his girlfriend's bathroom surrendered peacefully to negotiators Friday.

Danny Urena, 25, went to the Donor Avenue garden apartment in the Elmwood Village complex around 9:45 a.m., kicked in the door and confronted his 31-year-old girlfriend about not coming home last night, she told police.

She escaped and called police while he barricaded himself in the bathroom and began cutting himself, Chief Michael Foligno said.

"Officers initially made verbal contact with him and were attempting to have him exit the bathroom and surrender," Foligno said. "He became agitated and refused to come out.

"Bergen County Regional SWAT responded along with a crisis negotiator," along with Garfield police and Bergen County sheriff's officers, the chief said.

Eventually, Urena surrendered, he said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center to be treated for his injuries and for a psychological evaluation, Foligno said.

Criminal chargers are forthcoming, he said.

The chief thanked the Bergen County Regional SWAT, the sheriff's officer and Garfield police for "their rapid and professional response and assistance.

" We are thankful that this situation was resolved without force and without further injury to anyone involved," he said.

