Elmwood Park PD: Knife-Wielding Man Lures Officer To House To Kill Him

An Elmwood Park man intent on killing a police officer placed a bogus 911 call from his home, then ambushed the first responding officer with a large knife, authorities said.

The front door of the Miller Avenue home swung open and 42-year-old Richard Karcz man came running at Officer Emanuel Degenerro wielding the 9-inch knife over his head, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Degenerro disarmed Karcz and got him into handcuffs with help from a colleague. He was then taken to New Bridge Medical Center for an evaluation.

Karcz was charged with first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, as well as aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession.

The suspect “fabricated the 911 call in order to lure the officer to the residence in order to stab [him],” Foligno said, noting that no one else was home.

“ I am thankful that a situation that absolutely warranted the use of deadly force on the officer's part resulted in only the use of physical force, resulting in no injuries,” the chief said.

“Officer Degennaro should be and will be highly commended for his courage and amazing restraint during a life and death situation,” Foligno said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.