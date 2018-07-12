Elmwood Park Pizza Deliveryman Shot, Killed, Car Crashes Outside Passaic ShopRite

A 27-year-old pizza delivery man from Elmwood Park was shot and killed in his car, which then struck a tree outside the Passaic ShopRite before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

The victim, who wasn't immediately identified, was pronounced dead at St Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson at 2:48 a.m., they said.

A half-hour earlier, police found the black 1998 Toyota Camry with his body inside after it slammed against the tree in the 500 block of Paulison Avenue in Passaic after he'd made a delivery up the street in Clifton, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione said.

Valdes asked that anyone with additional information about this incident contact her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at (973) 470-5908 .

