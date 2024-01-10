Elmwood Park Police Revive Garfield OD Victim, 19, Found Face-Down In Snow

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- Elmwood Park police revived a 19-year-old overdose victim found face-down in the snow early Tuesday evening.

It took two rounds of Narcan from Officer Chris Finn to help bring the unconscious victim around after he was found around 5 p.m. on Mill Street, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The Elmwood Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

A resident who witnessed the save praised police and EMTs for their fast and decisive work in rescuing the victim.

