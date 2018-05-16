Emerson PD: Delinquency Complaint Coming Versus Student In Purported Threat

Although Emerson school officials said a purported threat by a 7th grader wasn't as serious as some parents thought, police say they are still filing a delinquency complaint against him.

Police Chief Michael Mazzeo told Daily Voice on Friday that he expected the complaint alleging "alarming" threats to be filed against the 13-year-old Emerson Junior-Senior High School student this Monday.

Delinquency complaints are heard by judges behind closed doors in the Family Division of Superior Court in Hackensack. This is intended to protect the youngster's identity, eliminating a potential obstacle to rehabilitation.

A plan ordinarily is worked out under which the juvenile must follow certain requirements that could include community service and counseling, among other steps.

Schools Supt. Brian Gatens told parents last weekend that the purported threat -- which one parent said was to gun down classmates and record them being killed -- was never credible.

Gatens sent invited parents to his office for a few hours last Saturday to reassure them that there was nothing to worry about.

He also emailed students in grades 7–12 last Sunday asking them to talk confidentially with staff members if they had any concerns about other students.

“You are not being a ‘snitch’ when you act in the best interests of your classmates,” the superintendent wrote.

This came after borough mom Stefanie El-Ansari posted a video on social media accusing him and others of not taking the threat seriously -- and then lying about it to parents.

Gatens said her reaction was an example of how "an out-of-context and overheard statement can mutate into so much more," while emphasizing that trained district officials fully investigated and determined there was no imminent threat to school safety or security.

Administrators and educators are "well-versed" in what credible threats look and sound like, the superintendent emphasized -- which is why, he said, the response in this particular instance didn't require an emergency call to police.

"We know what situations call for those responses," Gatens said.

"What complicates this matter, and has added to the confusion, is that a parent reached out to the Emerson Police Department before the school administration did," Gatens said.

"The school district enjoys a strong relationship with the EPD, and we are grateful for their assistance in following up in this matter," he added in an email to parents last weekend. "They are invaluable to our work in helping to foster safe and secure school environments."

Gatens said the boy has become the victim of rumor-mongering and hate -- something he and his loved ones will have to deal with.

"We are a better community than that," the superintendent said.

