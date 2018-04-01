Englewood Ex-Con Had 40 Bags Of Heroin, $3,700 Drug Cash, Police Charge

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A 55-year-old ex-con from Englewood had 40 bags of heroin and $3,700 in drug cash -- both of which were seized -- when he was stopped and arrested by a city police officer, authorities said.

Officer Jason Mejia detected the odor of marijuana after stopping the car at 7:15 p.m. Monday on Tibbs Court, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

Besides the heroin and cash, Jacob Boyd had 14 bags of a suspected drug that police hadn't yet identified, he said.

Boyd -- who has a criminal record stretching back more than 20 years, mostly for drugs -- was charged with various drug and money laundering counts.

A judge ordered that he remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action.

