Englewood Man, 70, Charged With Touching, Kissing Underage Girl

Jerry DeMarco
Anthony Romain
Anthony Romain Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 70-year-old Englewood man was jailed after a juvenile told investigators he touched her on her upper inner thighs several times and kissed her lower back and neck, authorities said.

Anthony Romain remained held in the Bergen County Jail following a first appearance Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said investigators with his Special Victims Unit and Englewood police arrested Romain on Thursday after receiving a report a week earlier.

Romain is charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

