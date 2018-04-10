Contact Us
Englewood Mom Charged With Beating Son, 6

Jerry DeMarco
Veronica Bautista
Veronica Bautista Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. – The single mother of a 6-year-old Englewood boy who turned up at school bruised and beaten was arrested on child abuse charges, authorities said.

Veronica Bautista, 32, was released pending a May 2 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency notified police after being summoned by school officials who noticed “significant bruising and other marks of violence,” Calo said.

