Englewood: Passenger, 72, Pummels Bus Driver

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. – A 72-year-old passenger was pummeling a bus driver with punches before an Englewood police officer pulled him off, authorities said.

Responding to a disturbance call, Officer Adolfo Gutierrez found former Englewood resident William Griffin beating the 49-year-old NJ Transit driver Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Lafayette and Rosemont places, Detective Timothy Torell said.

“Griffin initially resisted arrest but was brought under control as back-up officers arrived,” he said.

Griffin had refused the driver’s safety instructions after boarding the bus,then began assaulting him with punches and hitting him with a radio he was carrying, the captain said.

Several Good Samaritans tried to help the driver, but Griffin was relentless, he said.

An ambulance driver was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, Torell said.

A judge, meanwhile, ordered that Griffin remain held in the Bergen County Jail, pending further court action, following a detention hearing.

Griffin is charged with aggravated assault, interfering with transportation and resisting arrest.

