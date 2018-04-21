Englewood PD: Driver Chased Down After Assault Begs Officers To Shoot Him

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. – An Englewood police chase ended when a Clifton man accused of an assault at a popular Mexican restaurant crashed his car, then begged officers to shoot him during a struggle, authorities said Monday.

Julio Guerrero Jr. shouted at officers to shoot him as they struggled to take him into custody, leaving one of them with minor hand injuries, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

Patrons pointed officers responding to a report of a disturbance at the Blue Moon restaurant on East Palisade Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Sunday toward Guerrero as he ran from the eatery, Torell said.

He then got into his parked 2010 Toyota Corolla and roared off onto South Dean Street, where backup Officers Anthony Gallo and Shawn Ensenat tried to pull him over, the captain said.

Guerrero kept going, hitting a small pole and a garbage bin before turning onto East Sheffield Avenue and into the Cross Creek Pointe condominium complex off Broad Avenue, he said.

The car struck the curb and some shrubs on Gentry Drive before stopping – at which point Guerrero jumped out and tried to run, Torell said.

Gallo quickly tackled him, but Guerrero resisted, yelling at police to shoot him, before Gallo, Ensenat and Officers Byron Aguayo and Timothy Barrett subdued him, the captain said.

There were no other injuries and property damage was minimal, Torell said.

Guerrero was taken at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, after which he was scheduled to be sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Police charged him with aggravated assault on a police officer, eluding, resisting arrest and DWI, Torell said.

Charges stemming from the initial complaint were pending, he said.

