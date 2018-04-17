Englewood PD: New Milford Man Threatens Hospital, Cites YouTube Shooting

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Angered by a medical bill, a 51-year-old New Milford landscaper referred to the YouTube shooting earlier this month in California while threatening an Englewood Hospital and Medical Center employee, said authorities who arrested him and seized two handguns from his home.

Joshua Lieberman was charged with making terroristic threats stemming from a 9 a.m. call he made to the hospital on April 6 "with regards to a bill he received for prior services," Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

"The threat referenced the You Tube shooting that occurred just three days earlier in San Bruno, California," Torell said.

As city detectives statements from hospital staff, they learned that Bergenfield and New Milford police were in contact with Lieberman, the captain said.

As a precaution, authorities "took control of two legally owned handguns that were in the Lieberman household," Torell said, adding that the weapons were being held "in safekeeping custody.”

Lieberman, who is single and formerly lived in Leonia, was released pending further court action.

"A determination on the return of the weapons is pending," Torell said.

