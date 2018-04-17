Englewood Police Subdue Ex-Con With Stolen Handgun On Street

ENGLEWOOD, N.J -- An ex-con with a stolen semi-automatic handgun in his waistband fought with Englewood police before being subdued, authorities said.

Officer Anthony Gallo was on a drug investigation in the area of First Street and Epps Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday when 21-year-old Englewood resident Paul Antonio Howell "became uncooperative," Capt. Timothy Torell said.

Backup officers arrived and helped subdue Howell after Gallo spotted the gun, Torell said.

No one was hurt in the scuffle, the captain said, adding that the .40-caliber weapon turned out to be stolen.

Howell was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction and various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He also was charged with having a small amount of pot, Torell said.

Howell remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action.

"The officers involved in this case performed a great service to our community in getting an illegal and dangerous weapon off the streets with no serious injuries," Torell said.

"We urge any citizen with any information about illegal weapons, or any criminal activity for that matter, to contact our CrimeStoppers group," the captain added.

