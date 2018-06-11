Englewood Skateboarder Remains Critical, Authorities Seek Hit-Run Driver

SEE ANYTHING? Authorities were seeking help finding the hit-and-run driver in Englewood who put a local teen into a medically-induced coma.

Officers found Cristian Valez in the roadway of Knickerbocker Road near the intersection of Bilmar Place just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Valez, who friends said had been riding his skateboad when struck, remained in Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators were looking for an early-model Audi, likely a 2000-2002 Audi A4, 2000-2004 Audi A6, or 2001-2005 Audi Allroad that authorities said fled northbound on Knickerbocker Road toward Tenafly.

It will have obvious front-end damage, including a broken grille, and possible damage to the bumper, hood, and windshield, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Anyone who saw something or has information that can help find whomever was responsible is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 or the Englewood Police Department at (201) 568-2700 .

******

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with medical expenses: Cristian Valdez Recovery Fund

