Ex-Boyfriend Abducts Woman Before South Hackensack Motel Murder-Suicide

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene. Photo Credit: Danny O'Beirne for DAILY VOICE
Police await the county Medical Examiner, homicide detectives and forensic investigators. Photo Credit: Danny O'Beirne for DAILY VOICE
Forensics: Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Identification arrives to collect evidence. Photo Credit: Danny O'Beirne for DAILY VOICE
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit arrives. Photo Credit: Samantha Presto for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A man abducted his ex-girlfriend in Paterson and then shot her and himself dead Monday morning at a South Hackensack motel, authorities said.

Paterson police tracked the couple to Room 130 of the Knights Inn on Route 46 just after 8:30 a.m. following the abduction, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

"After the officers announced their presence, shots were fired inside the room," Calo said. "The officers discovered the two bodies when they entered the room.

"The identities of the two individuals will not be released until their next of kin have been notified," the prosecutor said.

Calo's Major Crimes Unit responded, along with the county Medical Examiner, the county sheriff’s forensic Bureau of Criminal Identification and South Hackensack uniformed officers and detectives.

