Ex-Con Charged With Attempted Murder In Paterson Street Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Jose A. Morales
Jose A. Morales Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

PATERSON, N.J. -- An ex-con was charged with attempted murder for shooting another man on a Paterson street, authorities said Thursday.

The victim took himself to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after the April 24 shooting in the area of Main and Weiss streets, authorities said.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Jose A. Morales was arrested in the area of Dale Avenue by Paterson police and detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was charged not only with attempted murder and various weapons count for the shooting but also for an undisclosed incident that County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said that occurred in the same area the day before, Passaic.

The charges against Morales include being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Valdes and Oswald said.

The 21-year-old shooting victim from Jersey City sustained gunshot wound that weren’t life-threatening, they said.

A detention hearing was scheduled Thursday in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Valdes asked that anyone with additional information about the shooting contact her office on its tips line at 1- 877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 . All contact will be kept confidential.

