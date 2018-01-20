Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Ex-Con Wanted In Dumont Rampage Captured

Jerry DeMarco
Campana was taken into custody at 91st Street and Columbia Avenue in North Bergen.
Campana was taken into custody at 91st Street and Columbia Avenue in North Bergen.

DUMONT, N.J. -- Bergen County tactical officers and detectives captured an ex-con from Cliffside Park after authorities said he tried to go after a victim in Dumont with a machete.

Christopher Campana, 34, was being held in the county jail pending a detention hearing following the Monday afternoon arrest.

Campana has a criminal history stretching back more than a decade -- including an arrest in Fairview in 2010 on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons possession, among other offenses, records show.

On Monday afternoon, he went to a Dumont residence carrying the knife and tried to kick the door in, a law enforcement official confirmed.

Dumont police issued an alert after Campana fled, he said.

Soon after, members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and the county prosecutor's office took him into custody at 91st Street and Columbia Avenue in North Bergen, the official confirmed.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

