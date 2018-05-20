Ex-Mets Star Lenny Dykstra Charged With Putting Gun To Uber Driver's Head

Troubled former New York Mets centerfielder Lenny Dykstra was carrying cocaine, Ecstasy and pot when he was arrested by police in Linden before dawn Wednesday for threatening an Uber driver, authorities said.

The 47-year-old driver headed to police headquarters and leaned on the horn, then ran from the car toward officers who seized Dykstra, 55, just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

Moments earlier, he told police, Dykstra “put a weapon to his head and threatened to kill him” when the former World Series champion refused Dykstra’s commands to change the original destination, Guenther said.

“No weapon was located, but police did recover a quantity of cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra’s belongings,” the lieutenant said.

Dykstra was charged with making of terroristic threats and various drug offenses before being released on a summons pending a court appearance next month.

Nicknamed "Nails" for his toughness, Dykstra was a member of the Mets 1986 world championship team during four years with the organization. He later played for the Phillies.

Dykstra's Wikipedia page has an "Incidents" section which includes:

"In May 1991, Dykstra crashed his red Mercedes-Benz SL 500 into a tree in Pennsylvania after attending the bachelor party of Phillies teammate John Kruk. Dykstra suffered broken ribs, a broken collarbone and a broken facial bone, in addition to second-degree burns on his left arm and lower back. Police said his blood alcohol content was 0.179% shortly after the crash.

"In 1999, he was arrested for sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl who worked at his car wash, but the criminal charges were later dropped.

"In March 2009, press reports alleged that Dykstra's businesses were facing financial ruin and that he had used offensive terms when speaking about blacks, women and homosexuals.

"In September 2009, he was banned from two foreclosed multimillion-dollar properties after he was accused of vandalizing them and not maintaining homeowners' insurance on them.

"Dykstra was accused in December 2010 of hiring a female escort and then writing her a bad $1,000 check.

"His housekeeper accused him of sexual assault a month later.

"In April 2011, Dykstra was arrested and charged with bankruptcy fraud. The Los Angeles Police Department Commercial Crimes Division also arrested Dykstra on separate grand theft charges.

"In June 6, 2011, Dykstra was arrested and charged with 25 misdemeanor and felony counts of grand theft auto, identity theft, filing false financial statements and possession of cocaine, ecstasy and the human growth hormone (HGH) known as Somatropin. He first pleaded not guilty to the charges but later changed his plea to no contest to grand theft auto and providing false financial statements in exchange for dropping the drug charges. He was sentenced to three years in prison in March 2012 and given nearly a year's credit for time served.

"In August 2011, Dykstra was charged with indecent exposure. The Los Angeles City Attorney accused him of placing ads on Craigslist requesting a personal assistant or housekeeping services. The victims alleged that when they arrived, they were informed that the job also required massage service. Dykstra would then disrobe and expose himself."

