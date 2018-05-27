Ex-Teaneck Tax Preparer Convicted Of Trying To Con IRS, Helping 14 Others

Federal jurors in Newark on Tuesday convicted a former Teaneck tax preparer of helping himself and 14 clients cheat on their taxes.

Sixto Rodriguez, 55, was found guilty of all 17 counts of an indictment charging him with three counts of filing false tax returns for himself and 14 counts of helping clients do the same following a one-week trial, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Rodriguez, who now lives in Kissimmee, FL, "inflated education credits, charitable donations, unreimbursed business expenses and rental losses that he knew his clients had not actually incurred," Carpenito said.

In turn, the clients got an average of more than $4,000 per refund than they were entitled to, Carpenito said.

"Rodriguez also failed to report more than $230,000 in net profits he made from his business from 2007 through 2009 and personally avoided paying more than $89,000 in taxes as a result," the U.S. attorney said.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty scheduled sentencing for Aug. 21.

Carpenito credited special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to today’s conviction, secured by Senior Litigation Counsel Daniel V. Shapiro of his Economic Crimes Unit in Newark and Assistant U.S. Attorney David M. Eskew, deputy chief of Carpenito's Criminal Division.

