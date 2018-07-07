Contact Us
Fair Lawn Man Charged With Stabbing Mom To Death Assaulted Brother In 2016

Eric Daniel Kaplan Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Prosecutor
At the home moments after first responders arrived. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo
Eric Daniel Kaplan Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BCSD

Ann Kaplan of Fair Lawn never got the words out after dialing 911, said authorities who charged her son with stabbing her to death as she tried to get help.

Eric Daniel Kaplan attacked his mother with a knife as she desperately tried calling 911 around 3 p.m., Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

Fair Lawn police who responded to the abandoned emergency call at 20-06 Halstead Terrace looked through a window and saw 61-year-old Ann Kaplan on the floor, Calo said.

Despite the best efforts of responders to try and save her life, the elder Kaplan was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, the prosecutor said.

A judge subsequently ordered her 6-foot-1-inch, 140-pound son held on charges of first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose pending a detention hearing this Friday, he said.

Exactly two years ago Monday, police arrested Eric Kaplan and seized a knife from him after they said he stabbed his brother. The disposition of that case couldn't immediately be determined late Sunday.

Calo's Major Crimes Unit and Fair Lawn police were investigating Sunday's homicide. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Glen Rock police assisted.

