Fair Lawn Woman Stabbed Dead In Domestic Incident, Arrest Made

A family member was taken into custody after a woman was stabbed to death in her Fair Lawn home Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

A 911 hangup during what sounded like a dispute brought police to the home at 20-06 Halstead Terrace at 3 p.m., Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

They found the woman -- who was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center -- and seized "a family member who also resides at the house," he said.

Calo's Major Crimes Unit and Fair Lawn police were investigating. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

