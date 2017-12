FAIRVIEW, N.J. -- No injuries were reported in a Fairview basement fire, authorities said Wednesday.

Firefighters battling frigid temperatures had to seek additional water sources, but eventually limited the damage, after the Prospect Avenue residential blaze broke out around 11:30 a.m.

Freezing conditions forced the DPW to salt the slick roadway.

