Fairview Maintenance Worker Charged With Sexually Abusing Girls, 8 & 9

FAIRVIEW, N.J. – A Fairview maintenance worker sexually abused two girls – one 8 and the other 9 – said authorities who arrested him Thursday.

Jorge Molina, 56, had a detention hearing scheduled for Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by sexual contact and child endangerment, county Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Grewal said his detectives and Fairview police arrested Molina after “receiving information” that he had “inappropriately touched” both girls.

Molina remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending the hearing.

