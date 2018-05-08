Falling Tree Hits Car, Blocks River Road In Elmwood Park

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- The driver was OK after a falling tree struck a vehicle in Elmwood Park during Thursday night's rainstorm, authorities said.

Borough firefighters and EMS workers cut up the tree and cleared River Road at Martha Avenue after the tree fell just before 9:30 p.m. Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

River Road traffic in both directions was temporarily diverted, the chief said.

The driver escaped without injury, but the vehicle had to be towed, he said.

