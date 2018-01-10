False Alarm: Hawaii Wrongly Alerts 'Incoming Ballistic Missile' Threat

The timing couldn't have been worse: An emergency alert warning of an "incoming ballistic missile" was mistakenly sent out by Hawaiian officials on Saturday.

It actually was part of a drill and wasn't supposed to be sent to cellphones, authorities said.

"NO missile threat to Hawaii," the state's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) tweeted at 1:20 p.m. EDT.

Agency officials said they don't know what went wrong.

The bogus alert, telling residents to seek cover from an incoming missile, comes amid increased tension between the United States and North Korea over that country's continued testing of ballistic missiles.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL!" the alert said.

