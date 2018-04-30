Family Notified: Body In Paterson Brook Is Missing Prospect Park Man, 26

PROSPECT PARK, N.J. -- A body pulled from the Passaic River on Tuesday was positively identified as a Prospect Park man who'd been missing more than a month. Now investigators are trying to determine what happened to him.

Paterson police notified the family of 26-year-old Jorge Alcalde-Alfaro that it was him after an autopsy by a New Jersey Medical Examiner on Wednesday, investigators said.

The key identifiers: tattoos and a gold tooth.

Alcalde-Alfaro had signs of head trauma, but the medical examiner couldn't officially declare his death a homicide without further investigation by Paterson and Prospect Park police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

The body had been covered in mud for awhile, the medical examiner said.

Alcalde-Alfaro hadn't been seen since he left his home on Easter, April 1, headed towards the Paterson area near JFK High School ( SEE: Missing Prospect Park Man Has Distinguishing Tattoos ).

His remains were recovered from the Molly Ann Brook behind John F. Kennedy High School near Westwood Park around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday ( SEE: Is Body Pulled From Passaic River In Paterson Missing Prospect Park Man? ).

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help investigators contact them through her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson police detectives: (973) 321-1120 .

All contact will be kept confidential.

"We're not sure when they will have the results," Prospect Park Councilman Anand Shah said. "We're just waiting on them."

