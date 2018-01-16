Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah Homeowner, 71, Charged With Setting Foreclosure Fire
DV Pilot police & fire

Feds: Lodi Member Of All-Female Oxy Ring Sold Thousands Of Pills

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Oxy
Oxy Photo Credit: Flickr user AKZOphoto

LODI, N.J. -- A Lodi resident was one of four women charged by federal authorities with operating an oxycodone ring that sold thousands of pills in New Jersey.

Marie DeJulia, 42, of Lodi and the other three -- including a mother and daughter -- were released after federal court appearances on Thursday, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

The accused ringleader, Alicia Balaban, 35, had her appearance near her home in Wellington, FL, before being released, he said.

Balaban's mother, 63-year-old Michele Call of Flemington, was arrested in New Jersey, along with DeJulia and Nelida Rios, 55, also of Flemington, the U.S. Attorney said.

From April 2016 through January 2018, Balaban, Call, and Rios conspired to secure prescriptions for oxycodone, which they filled at pharmacies in Flemington, Carpenito said.

DeJulia then collected thousands of the pills from Call and Rios's homes in Flemington and sold them, he said.

Carpenito credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Jersey Division, with the investigation leading to the charges.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Alfonzo Walsman of Carpenito's Health Care and Government Fraud Unit in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.