Female Diversion Trio Swipes Cash From River Edge Liquor Store

RIVER EDGE, N.J. -- Three women in baseball caps fled with a "large amount" of cash from the register of a popular River Edge liquor store after distracting the cashier, the company said.

The trio entered Total Wine & More at 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 29 and immediately got in a checkout line, the company's loss prevention department said.

The first woman bought two packages of Gummy Bears with cash, distracted the cashier "by making small talk" and started "asking for change and exchanging bills back and forth," the department said in a company BOLO [Be On The Lookout].

The third member of the crew, meanwhile, kept talking to other customers in line "so they wouldn't pay attention to what was happening," the BOLO said.

The first woman then reached into the register and grabbed cash while swapping bills, it said.

The woman who'd been distracting the other customers bought a tin of Altoids before all three left with "a large amount of cash," the company said.

All three were white, one with blond hair and the other two brown, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-9.

Anyone with information that could help catch the thieves is asked to contact River Edge police: (201) 262-1233 .

Late last summer, a band of high-end booze thieves stole more than $52,000 worth of Scotch from the same store, the company said.

Three of the bottles -- including one worth $27,999 and another worth $21,999 -- were taken from a lock box the thieves jimmied open.

