WALDWICK, N.J. -- Firefighters quickly put down a blaze at a Waldwick auto repair shop late Tuesday afternoon.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at J & J Auto Maintenance on Hopper Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters quickly had it under control.

Firefighters from Midland Park, Ho-Ho-Kus, Saddle River and Wyckoff joined their colleagues at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

