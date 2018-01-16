Firefighters Douse Suspicious Mahwah House Blaze

MAHWAH, N.J. -- (UPDATE) Mahwah firefighters doused a suspicious house blaze Thursday night just northwest of Route 202 near Oakland.

No injuries were reported in the Marion Drive incident, in which responders said "multiple points of fire" were found just after 5 p.m., arousing suspicions -- and prompting a call to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit.

The largest flames were in the rear of the 2,820-square-foot single-family home, which records show was in foreclosure.

NORCON was activated, and assistance came from Oakland, Wyckoff, Ringwood, Upper Saddle River and Franklin Lakes, with Hillburn and Suffern providing mutual aid for the township.

