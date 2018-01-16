Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Firefighters Douse Suspicious Mahwah House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
Flames blew through the rear of the home.
Flames blew through the rear of the home. Video Credit: Daily Voice Bergen County

MAHWAH, N.J. -- (UPDATE) Mahwah firefighters doused a suspicious house blaze Thursday night just northwest of Route 202 near Oakland.

No injuries were reported in the Marion Drive incident, in which responders said "multiple points of fire" were found just after 5 p.m., arousing suspicions -- and prompting a call to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit.

The largest flames were in the rear of the 2,820-square-foot single-family home, which records show was in foreclosure.

NORCON was activated, and assistance came from Oakland, Wyckoff, Ringwood, Upper Saddle River and Franklin Lakes, with Hillburn and Suffern providing mutual aid for the township.

