Firefighters Free Victim In Wallington Rollover

WALLINGTON, N.J. -- Wallington firefighters freed an occupant after a crash between two vehicles Thursday morning left one on its side.

Two occupants were hospitalized with minor injuries after the 8:30 a.m. collision at Maple and Locust avenues, responders said.

Rescue 204 members stabilized the overturned vehicle and got the occupant out.

Mutual aid from Carlstadt for additional rescue and ambulance assistance was requested as a precaution, Wallington's emergency squad said.

******

ALSO SEE: A young female driver was hospitalized as a precaution Thursday morning after her car rolled onto its side in Ho-Ho-Kus.

http://northernhighlands.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/driver-ok-after-ho-ho-kus-rollover/735313/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.