Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Firefighters Free Victim In Wallington Rollover

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Rescue 204 members stabilized the overturned vehicle and got the occupant out. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wallington FD Emergency Squad
Two occupants were hospitalized with minor injuries. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wallington FD Emergency Squad

WALLINGTON, N.J. -- Wallington firefighters freed an occupant after a crash between two vehicles Thursday morning left one on its side.

Two occupants were hospitalized with minor injuries after the 8:30 a.m. collision at Maple and Locust avenues, responders said.

Rescue 204 members stabilized the overturned vehicle and got the occupant out.

Mutual aid from Carlstadt for additional rescue and ambulance assistance was requested as a precaution, Wallington's emergency squad said.

******

ALSO SEE: A young female driver was hospitalized as a precaution Thursday morning after her car rolled onto its side in Ho-Ho-Kus.

http://northernhighlands.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/driver-ok-after-ho-ho-kus-rollover/735313/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.