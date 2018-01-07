Flames Blow Through Roof Of Lodi Home

LODI, N.J. -- Lodi fire officials and others were meeting early Wednesday afternoon with members of a family whose home was ravaged by a morning fire.

One person who suffered smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital after being removed from the Spring Street home, responders said. No other injuries were immediately reported.

The four-alarm blaze broke out in the attic around 8 a.m., sending flames shooting through the roof.

It took about an hour and a half to be brought under control, as firefighters dealt with poor water pressure caused by the recent deep freeze.

The cause hadn't immediately been determined.

Colleagues from Garfield, Saddle Brook, Wallington and Wood-Ridge assisted.

